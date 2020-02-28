Deputy commended for helping juror who missed duty because of stroke

Danville Sheriff Michael Mondul has commended one of his deputies who rescued a woman who missed jury duty because of a stroke.

When the juror didn't show up for a February 4 trial in Danville Circuit Court, and she couldn't be reached by phone, Corporal Sam Hamlett went to her home to check on her, and heard what sounded like someone calling for help, according to Sheriff Mondul..Mondul says Hamlett "showed initiative and genuine concern by going to the residence of the juror to find out why she was absent."

Hamlett announced he was with the Sheriff’s Office, and sensing an urgent situation, the sheriff said, Hamlett entered the home and found the woman lying on the floor. She told him she had fallen that morning while getting ready for jury duty and could not get back up. She also told him she was experiencing numbness on her left side.

Hamlett called for paramedics, who determined the woman had high blood pressure and a rapid heart rate, and took her to a hospital, where it was confirmed she had had a stroke.

Sheriff Mondul said, "The keen instincts and subsequent actions of Corporal Hamlett likely saved this citizen’s life and without a doubt prevented her from suffering further debilitating effects that strokes are known to cause. I appreciate the swiftness of his decision-making, and his commendable actions on this occasion."

Copyright 2020/WDBJ7. All rights reserved.