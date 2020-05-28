Danville facing $10 million lawsuit alleging excessive force by police

It was late in the evening of May 26, 2018, when officers found their man, hiding in a bathroom. Eldridge Roosevelt Meeks III was wanted on charges of felony larceny and parole violation. He'd already evaded police earlier that week.

Body cam video provided by Meeks' attorney shows what happened next. As officers try to walk a handcuffed Meeks outside, Meeks makes a brake for it, Officer Jacob Amos close behind

"I'm gonna tase you!" Amos can be heard yelling.

In the video, there's a pop, then Meeks hits the ground, his hands still handcuffed behind his back, his pants now around his ankles, nearly lost in the pursuit.

Moments later, another officer, William Shivley steps in, holding Meeks down. Meeks begins to moan and yell.

"I can't breathe," he says, over and over again.

"He's still suffering some debilitation," said Meeks Attorney Paul Valois on Thursday. "His whole right side of his rib cage was torn apart."

Valois believes this is a textbook case of excessive force. In his complaint, filed in US District Court for the Western District of Virginia, Valois alleges Amos, Shively and 14 other officers violated department policy during the arrest.

The complaint claims that when Officer Shivley held Meeks down, he "broke his right clavicle" and then, when Shivley climbed onto Meeks' back, "several of his ribs" and caused "a dangerous condition called a 'chest flail.'" It also says that the other officers at the scene showed "deliberate indifference" to Meeks' "medical needs," and that the city of Danville has failed to properly train its officers.

"He tried to run. He definitely did that. The question is the proportionality of the response," said Valois.

When asked for comment, the Danville Police Department says Meeks was on the ground for less than a minute "when a supervisor requested EMS to respond," and that officers "rolled Meeks onto his side" when he said he couldn't breathe.

“We take all use of force encounters very seriously,” Chief Scott Booth said in the statement. “We are a transparent agency and we are committed to providing our community with quality service.”

The department said it also conducted an internal investigation of the arrest, and took "necessary personnel action."

Paul Valois says that's not enough. He says Meeks deserves compensation, and the department needs to step up its training.

WDBJ7 reached out to Danville police to ask what action they took as a result of their investigation, and if any officers involved had any prior complaints. They decline the request, citing the ongoing lawsuit.

