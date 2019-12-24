Danville house fire started with unattended candle

The Danville Fire Department extinguished a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived around 4 a.m. to find a two-story house at 729 Temple Avenue with fire showing from both floors and all sides.

One person was out of the house when crews arrived; he was transported to a hospital for a non-fire-related medical issue.

The American Red Cross is assisting the man with temporary housing.

Crews were on scene for approximately three hours, and determined the cause of fire to be an unattended candle.

