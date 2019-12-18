Danville man sentenced for seven robberies between VA and NC

UPDATE: A Danville man has been sentenced to 54 years and seven months in prison for a string of robberies.

A jury convicted Justin Stallings, 34, in March, following a three-day trial of six counts of robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, six counts of using a firearm in commission of a robbery, and one count of being a convicted felon illegally in possession of a firearm.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Danville man has been convicted by the U.S. District Court in Lynchburg of seven armed robberies throughout Virginia and North Carolina.

Justin Lee Stallings, 33, of Danville was convicted of six counts of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, six counts of using a fire arm in commission of a Hobbs Act robbery, and one count of being convicted a felon illegally in possession of a firearm.

According to the release, Stallings committed seven robberies between December of 2016 and February of 2017; using a gun to commit robberies at each of the businesses:

• Dollar General located on South Main Street in Danville, Va., on December 8, 2016;

• Dollar General located on Westover Drive in Danville, Va. on January 8, 2017;

• KFC located on Memorial Drive in Danville, Va., on January 11, 2017;

• Charles’s Stop N Shop located on Westover Drive in Danville, Va., on January 20, 2017;

• Dollar General located in Caswell County, North Carolina, on January 25, 2017;

• Dollar General located on Blue Ridge Avenue in Bedford, Va., on February 5, 2017;

• Dollar General located on Pell Avenue in Rocky Mount, Va., on February 6, 2017.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.