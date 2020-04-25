Danville man dies after motorcycle crash Friday night

A man died Friday evening after his motorcycle hit a curb and he was ejected in the 3300 block of North Main Street near the Squire Armory.

According to a release from the Danville PD, the crash happened at about 7:40 p.m. after what witnesses described as the motorcycle and a Chevy Camaro traveling north on Piney Forest Road at a high rate of speed.

Bobby J. Collins, 39 of Danville, VA, was driving the motorcycle.

Collins was taken to the hospital by the Danville Lifesaving Crew where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed on the victim's body after it is delivered to the Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke.

Officials have talked with those that were in the Camaro at the time. The case remains open.

Danville Police ask anyone with tips to please call 434-793-0000.

