Danville man at large after shooting, considered armed and dangerous

A Danville man is wanted in connection with a shooting early Wednesday.

About 12:35 a.m. New Year's Day, police were called to Sovah Health Danville, where a woman had arrived by private vehicle for treatment of a gunshot wound. She said she was shot in the parking lot of Kickback Jack's on Crown Drive. Police say she had a non-life-threatening wound to her leg, and was treated and released.

Police say this was a domestic incident, and charges have been brought against 24-year-old Maurice Metts, who is now being sought. He is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possess firearm by a convicted felon, and discharge a firearm in a public place.

Police say he is at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Metts' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. You can also file a report through CARE.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All Rights Reserved.