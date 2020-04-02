Danville man wanted after shooting at his girlfriend

Police in Danville are looking for a man allegedly shot at his girlfriend.

Police responded to a 911 call for shots fired Wednesday in the area of North Avenue and Claiborne Street just before 11 p.m.

Officers found the uninjured victim nearby. Evidence suggested 39-year-old Marcus Teon Holmes had fired several shots as the victim ran away.

Police were unable to locate Holmes. He is being charged with the possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted malicious wounding and the reckless handling of a firearm.

Anyone with information about the incident or Holmes’ whereabouts is asked to call Danville Police at 434-793-0000 or use the CARE crime tips app.