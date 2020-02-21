Danville mother charged with murder, abuse of son

Shantiequa Renea Woods, 30 of Danville, has been charged with First Degree Murder and Felony Child Abuse, according to the Rockingham County (N.C.) Sheriff's Office.

The woman's three-month-old son, Isaiah, was taken to Danville (VA) Hospital Thursday night where he later died after what the Sheriff's Office believes was blunt force trauma to the head and torso areas.

Both Isaiah, and Shantiequa, had been staying at 161 Aberdeen Rd. in Ruffin, N.C. on Thursday.

Shantiequa Renea Woods was taken to Rockingham County Detention Facility with no bond.

The case remains open.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.