Danville police respond to three additional overdoses Wednesday

The Danville Police Department responded to three additional overdoses Wednesday, following the arrest of two men in connection with six recent overdose cases.

DPD says two of the three new cases are potentially related to the same substances used in the earlier incidents.

In these two incidents, a person required treatment after ingesting what they believed to be heroin. DPD says first responders administered naloxone to both people but one man, a 30-year-old from Pelham, N.C. died. The other is recovering.

Illicit drugs may be laced with fentanyl or similar substances and can have quick and potentially fatal results, according to police.

People struggling with drug addiction are reminded to seek assistance through the Danville-Pittsylvania County Community Services Board at 434-793-4922 or through private treatment options, police say. Anyone interested in receiving life-saving training is asked to sign up to be trained on how to prevent an overdose and administer life-saving naloxone by contacting Bonnie Trammel at btrammel@dpcs.org or 434-799-0456 ext. 3810.

Police also wish to remind the community about the safe reporting of overdoses. Virginia law enables a person to report an overdose without fear of criminal prosecution in order to receive life-saving treatment.

The Danville Police Department is committed to maintaining a safe environment for all and we ask that anyone with information on this case contact us through our CARE app to report crime tips here or call 434-793-0000.

