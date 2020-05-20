Danville prepared for river and flash flooding

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning from the Dan River near Danville from through Saturday evening.

At 3:45 p.m. Thursday, the river level was 15.16 feet. The river is projected to crest early Friday morning at 28 feet. February 8, the river crested at 27.22 feet, which was the third-highest crest since 1996.

The Dan River is expected to reach minor flood stage Wednesday night overnight. The flood stage is 21 feet. At 21 feet, river flooding will close sections of the Riverwalk Trail and sections of Trade Street and Water Street, according to the city.

River Street also is impacted at 21 feet. Crews will pump water in the curves of River Street in an attempt to keep the street open to traffic. If closed, traffic will be detoured onto North Main Street and Old Halifax Road.

At 24 feet, flooding will close sections of Goodyear Boulevard.

The city reaches the moderate flood stage at 26 feet. The river is projected to reach that stage Thursday afternoon.

