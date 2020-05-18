Danville chooses Caesars Entertainment for gaming negotiations for new resort

The City of Danville believes it has found its preferred casino gaming operator for the resort planned at the former Dan River Mills industrial complex in Schoolfield. The city has announced Caesars Entertainment, which has gaming properties around the world, is the choice.

According to the city, this project is expected to bring capital investment of more than $400 million and 1,300 jobs to the area. These jobs are set to include competitive benefit packages and an average wage between $35,000 and $47,000 per year.

The grounds are set to have:

-500 hotel rooms

-35,000 sq ft conference center

-2,500 seat live entertainment venue

-A handful of restaurants and bars

-2,000 slot machines, 75 table games, 16 poker tables and a sportsbook

A total of 900 construction jobs are expected to be created along the route to the project's estimated completion in 2023.

The City of Danville expects more than $30 million in annual revenue from gaming taxes and supplemental payments, depending on gaming revenue. About $4 million in direct additional annual taxes are projected.

"We received several outstanding bids from a variety of companies competing to be Danville's choice for a resort casino," says Mayor Alonzo Jones. He called the Caesars bid, "the best for our community."

