Danville restaurant providing lunch for first responders Tuesday

One Danville restaurant is doing its part to feed first responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Schoolfield Restaurant will give away hot dog lunches Tuesday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The lunch will include two hot dogs with Old Bay fries, along with homemade coleslaw and iced tea.

First responders, including healthcare workers, can pick up a lunch at the restaurant, at 1009 West Main Street.

Those who cannot leave their post can call 434-799-9300 in advance.

