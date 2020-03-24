Danville running store owner creates COVID-19K

With gyms being closed, a lot of people are turning to running as a way to stay active.

Well the owner of The Brick in Danville, Adam Jones, came up with a challenge: The COVID-19K.

A 19k is roughly 11.8 miles and you have to complete that in a week's time.

But the other part of the challenge is to visit or order from 19 small businesses.

"The plan was for one week, to cover 19 businesses and 11.8 miles, whether you walk the dog, 1 mile there, 2 miles there, you can't sit inside all day!" said Jones.

Just remember to stay 6 feet from any other runners or small business owners!

