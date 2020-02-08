Danville still sits under river flood warning, sees road closures

As of Saturday morning, the City of Danville remains under a river flood warning.

According to the City of Danville PIO, the Dan River saw its water level rise to 27.18 feet overnight, and sat at 27.15 still Saturday morning. The level considered moderate flooding is 26 feet.

Memorial Drive from the Robertson Bridge to Primrose Place is closed.

River Street is also closed, and is leading traffic to be detoured onto North Main Street and Old Halifax Road.

Trade Street and Water Street are both closed, with Goodyear Boulevard shut down at two locations (Pumpkin Creek near Jenny Lane, and Beauford Street.)

The majority of the Riverwalk Trail in Danville also is inaccessible Saturday.

