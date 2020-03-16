Danville teen charged with double killing in Halifax

Virginia State Police say a 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a double murder in February in Halifax.

The teen from Danville has been charged in Halifax County with one count of obstruction of justice and one count of accessory after the fact. His name has not been released.

The case involves the deaths February 8, 2020, of two people on Route 58 in Halifax County near Melon Road. A Nissan Maxima was found in the median with Ntombo Joel Bianda, 21, of Alexandria, and Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin, 19, of Germantown, Maryland, both dead and lying in the grass nearby. Both had been shot.

Five days later, state police arrested Mohamed A. Aly, 18, of Alexandria, on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Aly is still being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Halifax.

State police continue to work with the Halifax County Commonwealth's Attorney, FBI Richmond Field Office, ATF, Danville Police Department, and several local law enforcement agencies on the homicide investigation.

As the investigation remains ongoing, Virginia State Police are still encouraging anyone with information about this incident, or people involved, to contact 434-352-7128 or #77 on a cell phone or to email questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Anonymous calls are welcome.