Danville veteran displaced following mobile home fire

A veteran is temporarily displaced after his home caught fire at the Danville Mobile Home Court on Old Piney Forest Road.

The Danville Fire Department responded to a call Monday morning around 2:50. When they arrived, responders found smoke throughout the mobile home.

The resident told responders the smoke alarm woke him, and that he could see fire around the floor duct of the furnace. Crews crawled under the trailer and found the floor on fire around the furnace.

After crews disconnected power and removed the unit, they extinguished the fire completely.

The resident, a veteran, will be displaced for at least a day, but he told officials he would be able to stay at his American Legion post overnight. There is a small hole in his floor from the fire, but none of his personal belongings were damaged.

