Danville will reopen governmental buildings Thursday

The City of Danville will reopen its governmental buildings to the public Thursday, June 11, with modifications in place.

Each building will have slightly different guidelines created by the responsible department.

“There will likely be some growing pains associated with implementing the new procedures,” City Manager Ken Larking said Wednesday. “We will make adjustments as we go to help smooth out the process.”

The city says access to the Municipal Building will be limited to the first-floor entrance on Court Street. A city employee will be stationed there to ask the purpose of your visit, issue a badge and give directions for the appropriate location.

Temperatures will also be checked, and visitors will be asked to wear masks in the building unless they have medical conditions that exempt them.

If there is a public meeting, visitors will need to announce their plans to attend, according to the city.

At the Charles H. Harris Financial Service Center, only account holders will be allowed to enter for service. Floors will be marked for social distancing, temperatures will be checked and customers will be asked to wear a face mask.

The Danville Department of Social Services will reopen for appointments only. The city says people can continue to use Commonhelp here or call the call center at 1-855-635-4370 to apply for benefits. Caseworkers will continue to be available by telephone for any questions or concerns. The number is 434-799-6543.

The Mass Transit transfer center and the Danville Regional Airport terminal will reopen under standard protocols.

