Danville woman killed in weekend crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman Sunday.

Police say the crash happened at 9 p.m. on Waterlocked Road, a tenth of a mile east of Smith Mountain Road in Pittsylvania County.

54-year-old Lisa Ann Evans was driving a Lincoln Towncar west on the private road, when she ran off the right side of the road and hit a log. The wreck was discovered by a passerby about an hour later.

Evans was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. Investigators say they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

