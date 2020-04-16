Danville woman turns 112 years old

Organizing a zoom call with 28 people on it is no easy task. You get a little bit of everything, from harmonica playing to a lot of well wishes.

WDBJ7 photo

"Everyone wishes you a happy happy birthday, we love you!" said a blood-line relative of Avicia Thorpe.

There have been a lot of birthday parties over Zoom the last few weeks, but the one held at Stratford Rehabilitation Center wasn't an ordinary celebration.

Ms. Avicia Thorpe turned 112 years old Thursday.

"Look, there's Glenda, do you see her?" asks a caretaker of Ms. Thorpe.

According to the Gerontology Research Group, turning 112 makes her the oldest living person currently in Virginia.

"My birthday is today!" Avicia exclaimed last year on her birthday.

April 16, 2019, WDBJ went to Stratford Rehabilitation Center in Danville to celebrate with her in person. This year, that couldn't happen.

"I cannot believe that I am related to a person, a beautiful woman who was alive back when we had the Spanish flu epidemic back in the early 1900s," said Ms. Carol Allen.

While the memories are still there, Ms. Thorpe does have some trouble communicating them, but told her caretakers she remembers 1918, being just 10 years old at the time.

100 years after that, Ms. Thorpe became a super-centenarian.

It's a big day. A lot of people have knocked on her window. Danville's first responders made a special delivery.

Family members hit a few buttons on their smart devices.

In a time when birthday parties look a little different, they can still be incredibly special.

