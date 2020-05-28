Danville's River City TV wins Telly Award for viral video

River City TV has announced its video production of the “Get-Up Challenge,” which featured members of the Danville Police Department and children from Danville Public Schools, has been named “Most Viral” in the Social Media category in the 41st Annual Telly Awards.

The video, which uses an internet dance craze while sending an important message about children’s safety for back to school, has been viewed more than 4 million times on the River City TV Facebook page alone.

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television and is judged by leaders from various related platforms.

”River City TV is pushing the boundaries for video and television innovation and creativity at a time when the industry is both rapidly changing and heavily impacted by the current crisis,” said Sabrina Dridje, managing director of the Telly Awards. “Our theme for this season, ‘Telly Award Winners Tell Great Stories’ is a true reflection of the diversity of stories the community is skillfully able to tell. Now, more than ever, do we need to celebrate them and those that bring global stories to our attention. This award is a tribute to the talent and vision of these creators.”

Multimedia manager for the City of Danville, Mark Aron, says it’s an honor to be recognized by the Telly Awards for two years in a row. “The partnership with the Danville Police Department and the Danville Public Schools is what made this fun and informative viral video possible,” Aron said.

Last year, the Telly Awards received more than 12,000 entries from top video content producers such as Netflix and the BBC. River City TV is Danville’s Government and Educational Access Channel, which has been in operation since 2005.

WATCH the viral video below:



Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.