Danville's bike share program will end due to Zagster closure

Danville’s bike share program, Danville Rides, will come to an end following Zagster’s announcement that the company will no longer be providing bike share services.

“This was a difficult decision but a necessary one,” the company wrote in an email to Danville Parks and Recreation, citing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the closure.

The City of Danville contracted Zagster back in 2017, to give people access to bikes along the Riverwalk Trail and through downtown. Five bike stations with 25 bikes have been a part of the River District for the past three years.

Zagster paused its program in late March due to the pandemic; its closure has affected communities throughout Virginia, including Roanoke.

The company plans to remove the bikes and lockers over the next few months. Users were also notified through email that the company would no longer offer the program.