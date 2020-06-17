Darlene Burcham chosen as interim town manager for Pulaski

The Town of Pulaski has announced its interim town manager, following the resignation of Shawn Utt.

Darlene Burcham, who currently serves as town manager for Clifton Forge, will serve in the interim position beginning July 1.

Members of Pulaski’s town council contracted with The Berkley Group, which provides management services for localities that have executive vacancies or need organizational assistance. Burcham is joining the group as part of its executive management team.

Burcham has more than 40 years experience and previously served as the City of Norfolk’s deputy city manager from 1995 until 1999 and as city manager for Roanoke from 2000 until 2010.

If you have any questions about the interim town manager or Pulaski’s recruitment process, contact its offices at 540-994-8600.

