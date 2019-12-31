Dashcam video shows suspect moments before teen killed in North Carolina mall shooting

New Dashcam video provided to WBTV from a rideshare driver shows the person suspected of fatally shooting a 13-year-old girl Saturday outside Concord Mills mall.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. outside Dave & Buster’s on Concord Mills Boulevard. Avenanna Propst, of Concord, was shot and died at the scene. Two boys, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were shot and injured. Police say the teen boys are “lucky to be alive."

A man wearing a red and white checkered hoodie was seen on surveillance shortly before the shooting, displaying a firearm in the Concord Mills parking lot. Witnesses said a short time later he fired the gun in the direction of Dave & Buster’s.

On Monday, a driver of a rideshare vehicle shared dashcam video showing the suspected shooter. As the rideshare driver approaches the Concord Mills building, he sees a group of people running toward the parking lot. The driver slows to a stop.

A person can be seen in a red and white checkered hoodie. This appears to be the same person police have shared images of in hopes of identify him.

WBTV will not show the graphic moments of the shooting as it happens, but we have slowed down and zoomed into video as that person appears to put something into their waistband.

The rideshare driver then pulls into the parking lot. As he turns down his music, several shots can be heard. Then people can be seen running from the building, some with children, carrying them in their arms.

On Sunday, police shared surveillance photos of the person in the hoodie. Though the photos lack clarity, police hope the uniqueness of the hoodie may lead someone to being able to identify the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-920-5000 or contact Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-Crime.

