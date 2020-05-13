Data shows Roanoke County is doing better than most at filling out Census

This March 19, 2020 file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Glenside, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ7) - If you live in Roanoke County, leaders say you're doing a great job filling out the US census!

According to leaders, right now Roanoke County has a self-response rate of about 73 percent.

They said in a press release on social media Tuesday that's 10 percent higher than the state self-response rate and 15 percent higher than the national self-response rate.

It's not too late to fill out the census. County leaders encourage you to check out https://2020census.gov/ to fill out the short questionnaire.
You can also do it by mail and by phone.

