Dave Matthews was inspired by his daughters to write a novel

For his debut novel, Dave Matthews found inspiration close to home.

He was recording music in New Orleans years ago when he started imaging the story of “If We Were Giants.”

His twin daughters were 6.

While they played in the trees, the singer-songwriter was overwhelmed by nature and how people interact with it.

So that prompted him to craft a story to share with them.

Matthews wants the book to provide hope in a complicated world.

While the story centers on a strong young woman, Matthews never set out to write a book about female empowerment. He says it just sort of happened.