Eisenhauer to serve 50-year active sentence in Nicole Lovell’s death

UPDATE: It was an emotional day for Nicole Lovell’s family as her murderer, David Eisenhauer, stood for sentencing in Montgomery County.

Eisenhauer read a statement in court before hearing his fate.

A judge sentenced him today to 50 years in prison and 25 additional served on probation for murder, adbuction and concealing a dead body.

"I am sorry for the pain that my actions have caused Nicole levels family. It is my deepest regret. I am aware of my actions have serious consequences. Nothing can ever undo what has been done and for that I am deeply sincerely and forever sorry," Eisenhauer said.

A life lost, unreparable deeds. Nicole Lovell's family says they're still coming to terms with the 13-year-old's murder.

"I go to bed at night, hoping everything was a nightmare to wake up to realize it's reality. It knocks you down," said Lovell's mom Tami Weeks.

Nicole Lovell's father says he's been diagnosed with PTSD and depression since his daughter's murder, taking seven different medicines four times daily.

"Everyone has lost a wonderful, beautiful little angel over a horrible crime, your Honor. It's a shame. There's nothing that can happen in this courtroom that will fix it," said Lovell's dad.

Nicole's grandfather was the last to take the stand, though it was hard for him to get through the testimony. But he said he owes it to his beloved granddaughter: "I didn't think I could but I'm getting through it. I promised her I would."

The defense called several of David Eisenhauer's former teachers and a school friend, all who say they were shocked to hear he was involved in a murder.

Experts testified that Eisenhauer has an autism spectrum disorder, and one suggested that condition made him easily manipulated by co-defendant Natalie Keepers.

Eisenhauer's parents were in the courtroom but didn't offer any words to the judge.

ORIGINAL STORY: David Eisenhauer will serve a 50-year active sentence in prison in the death of 13-year-old Nicole Lovell in 2016.

Eisenhauer, a former Virginia Tech student, appeared in front of a Montgomery County judge Tuesday where he pleaded no contest to first-degree murder, abduction and concealing a body in Lovell's death.

The judge ruled that Eisenhauer has been served a 75-year sentence with 50 of those years being an active sentence. Eisenhauer will serve the remaining 25 years on probation.

The 75-year sentence breaks down accordingly: 10 for abduction, 60 years for murder and 5 years for concealing a dead body.

The judge ordered that $5,000 must be paid in restitution to the Virginia Victim's Fund.

The judge recommended Eisenhauer to serve time in Greenville or Powhatan correctional facilities.

By entering a "no contest" plea, Eisenhauer waived his right to appeal Tuesday.

As his sentencing hearing began Tuesday, Lovell's parents described the effect her killing has had on them.

Her father, David Lovell, said he's been diagnosed with severe depression and post-traumatic stress disorder since his daughter's death.

"There is nothing that will happen in this courtroom that will fix it," he said.

Lovell's mother, Tami Weeks-Dowdy, said she sees a grief counselor and still has trouble sleeping. She said she celebrated what would have been her daughter's 16th birthday last month at her gravesite.

Eisenhauer's lawyers called two teachers and a former classmate of his from Yakima, Washington, where he lived before moving to Columbia, Maryland, with his family.

Both teachers from the Riverside Christian School said he was a smart and kind student, but appeared to have trouble following social cues.

Kathryn Anne Stoothoff, who taught Eisenhauer in a 10th-grade English class and a bible class, said he was bright, but "needed clear rules to be successful." She said he would "follow someone off a cliff if they convinced him it was the right thing to do."

During his trial, prosecutor Mary Pettitt told the jury that Eisenhauer killed Lovell because he feared his relationship with her would be exposed. Pettitt said they had communicated online for months, then met in person.

Natalie Keepers, who prosecutors say was Eisenhauer's accomplice, told police Eisenhauer was worried the then-13-year-old Lovell could be pregnant. Keepers said Eisenhauer told her he may have had sex with Lovell at a party, but couldn't remember because he blacked out and later woke up in a ditch.

Keepers is scheduled to stand trial in September on charges of being an accessory before the fact and concealing a body.

Lovell’s body was found just over the state line in North Carolina. A medical examiner testified that she had 14 stab wounds, including a lethal wound to her neck.