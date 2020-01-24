Days after gun rights rally, gun restrictions advance in General Assembly

Gun rights advocates came to Capitol Square on Monday to make a statement.

The new Democratic majority in the General Assembly is determined to make a statement of its own.

And the measures Democrats say will help to curb gun violence continue to move forward in Richmond.

By the official estimate, more than 20,000 people turned out on Monday. Many gathered in Capitol Square for the gun rights rally. Others carried firearms on the streets outside.

But by Friday morning, many of the measures that Democrats have said a majority of Virginians support, including universal background checks, red flag protective orders and the one-handgun-a-month law have cleared General Assembly committees. And they are headed for votes on the floor of the House and Senate.

"Indeed the Democrats do think they have a mandate," said Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton. "And we see it from the legislation that is coming forward, both in terms of the quantity and also in terms of the policies themselves."

Denton said predictions of a sea change in legislative direction were accurate, with more rough seas to come.

"So looking ahead what do you see," we asked?

"I see an intense session," Denton said. "I think we're going to see more extreme in terms of the legislation that keeps coming out of committee. The Senate, it will be interesting to see what they moderate or not, playing toward the fall elections. I think Governor Northam, I especially want to see what role he's going to play, what pieces of legislation he's going to support, behind the scenes say perhaps not yet, perhaps next session."

Denton said the 2nd Amendment Sanctuary Movement has energized people on both sides of the gun debate, but we will have to wait and see how potent a political force it will ultimately become.

