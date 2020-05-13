Death in Henry County being investigated as homicide

State Police are investigating the death of a female in Henry County.

They are investigating the death at a home on the 1300 block of Wingfield Orchard Road as a homicide.

Dispatch got the call about 8 a.m. Wednesday. The public is asked to stay away from the area.

State Police are investigating because a retired Henry County Sheriff's deputy lives in the home.

Police are looking for a red 2010 Jeep Compass with Virginia license plate number VFV 5461, but have released no further information.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.