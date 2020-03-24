Deaths of two in Henrico raise VA COVID-19 death toll to 9

Health officials said two patients in Henrico have died due to coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to nine deaths.

The numbers won't be reflected on the Virginia Department of Health page until at least Wednesday, as state numbers are only updated once a day.

Health officials said the two were elderly residents of the Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. They were among those receiving treatment at a hospital.

“The Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center has worked closely over several days with the Henrico Health Department to confirm the virus and relocate the affected patients to the hospital for care. They are following health department guidance and taking necessary steps to protect the health and safety of their residents and staff,” a release said.

More than a week ago, the facility worked with health officials to implement measures to control transmission, including establishing a dedicated ward for residents with symptoms.

“The health department is continuing to collaborate with the facility to reduce risk of transmission, conduct contact investigation, and to implement control measures,” a release said.