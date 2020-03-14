Debate questions: Biden, Sanders are finally to meet 1-on-1

For the first time in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, only two candidates will face each other in a debate. Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will debate in Washington on Sunday night, and that matchup comes as the country is reeling from the coronavirus crisis.

Another first for this debate is that there will be no audience, which may affect the debate dynamic. Coronavirus forced network host CNN to dispense with a live audience in Phoenix and move the debate to Washington.

The debate comes two days before the next round of primaries, when Florida, Ohio, Illinois and Arizona vote.