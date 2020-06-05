Debris remains an issue on Smith Mountain Lake two weeks after flooding

Since the back-to-back storms and flooding in May, AEP crews have been out on Smith Mountain Lake six days a week, working ten-hour shifts. Their job is to clear as much debris as possible, but there's still a lot left.

"You know in the first four months of this year we removed about a little less than 1,500 tons of debris. Just in May we did 1,700 tons," said George Porter, a spokesperson for AEP.

It's much easier to picture the lake clear on a pretty day; many coves are covered in sticks, logs, and dirt.

For those who live or work on the water, it's nothing new.

"Every time we have a high water event, we have debris," said Chris Bechtler with Crazy Horse Marina. He joked that a single log was placed by his dock on purpose, during the interview.

While his marina is not in a section that has a lot of debris right now, he still gets his fair share.

And what's unusual this time around is how much rain came down in such a short period of time.

"Usually we'll get a storm, get debris, and we'll have time to get out and clear the debris. But to have several storms in the month, without any leeway in between, it just kind of all piled up," said Porter.

Which means there are still concerns for boaters until it can all be hauled away.

"Below the bridge is pretty much clear, above the bridge you get more and more debris as you start going up," said Bechtler.

According to AEP the best thing you can do is to stay patient, but if there's a section your concerned about with excess debris, report it, that way their crews know exactly where to go to clear it.

