South Boston man "decking the Halls" for front line workers

One South Boston man is "decking the halls" in support of front line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ryland Clark spent hours digging for red Christmas lights to put on his home in support of first responders and front line workers battling the coronavirus outbreak. He has multiple family members in law enforcement and health care. He said hearing their stories made him want to show even more appreciation during this time.

"They're really putting their lives on the line to protect us as a society and community and it just shows that they are heroes and they're here for us," said Clark.

He already has others in the area reaching out saying they plan on doing the same.

