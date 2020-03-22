Del. Sam Rasoul asks public to stay home and avoid crowds

Following the Governor's plea for everyone to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Delegate Sam Rasoul (D - Roanoke) released a statement Sunday.

"Many members of the community are treating this as a vacation or holiday. That mindset puts all Virginians at risk," Rasoul said in a statement. "Virginians must stay at home as much as possible, stay away from all crowds, don't let kids from different households play with one another, stay away from each other at bus stops while receiving meals from the school systems, and don't play on public playgrounds."

Rasoul's office points out we are in the early stages of learning how bad the spread will be in Virginia, and offered these five updates:

"1. Virginia will be prioritizing our healthcare facilities for the distribution of personal protective equipment (PPEs)."

2. It is important that healthcare facilities reschedule elective surgeries the centers for Medicaid and Medicare offer guidelines for best practices."

3. Any and everyone that can telework, please do. Everyone has a job to do to fight this virus"

4. Do not go into crowds. By going into crowds, you are putting every single Virginian at risk. "

5. This is not a vacation or a holiday. The Governor is urging everyone to please take this situation seriously."

The statement reminds Virginians that social distancing means staying home, avoiding crowds and not touching one another.

