Delegate Sam Rasoul and volunteers distribute 20,000 masks and hand sanitizer

Roanoke has just received a shipment of 20,000 reusable masks and hand sanitizers. So Saturday morning, volunteers met at the Hunt Manor Apartment Community and distributed these essential items to medically-underserved areas of Roanoke.

Delegate Sam Rasoul helped organize the event. For this effort, church members joined representatives from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the Virginia Health Department, the Medical Reserve Corp, and the City of Roanoke.

This volunteer event comes after Governor Northam mandated people wear face coverings indoors.

"We want to make sure that everyone has that protection, has that opportunity to go out and be in public and do the things that they need to do to carry on their normal lives, or get back to normal, as close as we can get to normal," Mary Louise Legg, Unit Coordinator for the Near Southwest Medical Reserve Corp with the Virginia Medical Reserve Corp, said.

She says she was happy to see more volunteers show up than even expected.