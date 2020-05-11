Delegate Sam Rasoul concerned about extra taxes to replenish unemployment trust

We're living through unprecedented times when it comes to the number of Americans who suddenly have found themselves unemployed and needing extra money to stay afloat.

"What's happening right now is that Virginia is paying 90 million dollars a week in unemployment claims. That is rapidly depleting our unemployment trust fund," said Delegate Sam Rasoul.

Across the country, more than 33 million people have filed for unemployment. In Virginia the number has climbed to over 630,000 people depending on it.

"And what we want to make sure is that businesses don't see a big tax increase to replenish that, we're asking the federal government to step up and fund that," said Rasoul.

The number needed to replenish the fund is in the hundreds of billions. Each person who applies for unemployment receives an average of $378 a week.

Right now folks are also getting an additional $600.

"It's very much inflated right now, so even if you qualify for just $1, you're going to get the additional 600 on top of that," said Bad Stephens with Virginia Career Works.

While the $600 won't be applied indefinitely, there will still be a large amount of money to make up when the number of people applying for unemployment begins to decrease.

"That trust fund is funded through taxes that businesses here locally pay and separate from the $600 which will expire in July. What we want to do is figure out how the unemployment will be moving forward," said Rasoul.

