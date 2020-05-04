Delegate Sam Rasoul helps with mask giveaway

The governor again reminded Virginia residents today about the importance of wearing a mask or face covering when going out in public.

Delegate Sam Rasoul wants to make sure Roanoke residents are protected, especially the most vulnerable population of the city.

This afternoon he partnered with Mt. Zion AME church, and handed out dozens of single use masks and t-shirts that can be turned into masks, to residents at Melrose Towers.

Residents were able to also take a single use mask, if they needed it.

"At any time we have people at congregate settings, public housing, nursing homes, and other facilities, we've got to make sure we do everything we can to help stop the spread, because it can spread like wildfire and it's already killed 70,000 Americans already," according to the delegate.

