Delegates vote at fifth congressional district drive-in convention in Lynchburg

Republicans from the 5th congressional district showed up Saturday at the Tree of Life Ministries in Lynchburg. There, the delegates cast their votes at a drive-in convention that will decide the fifth district GOP nomination. 5th district congressman Denver Riggleman is running against Bob Good.

Hundreds of delegates from all across the fifth district came to vote at the GOP drive-in convention, like delegate Sean Wilt from Campbell County.

"You do your civic duty and try to get people that you want to support to do the job, because I believe our congressman and elected representatives aren't leaders, they're servants, they're here to serve us, and it's time to elect people that are like that," Wilt said.

Demaris Miller says it was important for her and her husband to come out and vote, even though she had to drive over 2 hours from Rappahannock County.

"Absolutely, and we are in our late 70s, so we don't go just anywhere," Miller said

While at the convention, delegates must stay in their cars to follow social distancing guidelines. They go through an identification process before placing their vote inside of cardboard boxes.

Congressman Riggleman says he isn't happy about the way this convention was organized.

"I think right now we want to first win, but also highlight that this is not the way to choose candidates in Virginia. A drive through convention like this, and you see people waiting for hours, people getting very distressed," Riggleman said.

Bob Good's team said Good wouldn't be available until Saturday night for comment. But the Fifth District GOP Chairman, Melvin Adams, says he felt the drive-in convention was going smoothly.

"Overall, our people who work in the lines have been incredible and traffic has been moving smoothly, and I think all in all it has been going very well," Adams said.

Voting is scheduled until 7 p.m. Saturday night, and Adams says he expects results to come out around 9 p.m. Saturday night.