Delivery nurse and new mother discuss what it's like inside maternity ward during COVID-19

Childbirth is unpredictable, but bringing new life into the world amid a global pandemic poses its own challenges both mentally and physically.

Labor and delivery nurses at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital said the process is going about as “smoothly as to be expected” given the current situation.

“I really feel by giving them support and providing education and all the decisions that they're making, we can kind of help relieve that anxiety and help labor to go as smoothly as possible,” labor and delivery nurse Elizabeth Eldredge said.

Tori Hinnant delivered a beautiful and healthy baby girl on April 2, but leading up to her birth, many things were uncertain.

“There was a lot of changes happening around us. I had already been out of work for a few weeks, so I was self-quarantining,” Hinnant said.

Nurses and parents are adjusting to the new reality on the delivery floor, everyone is required to wear masks throughout the delivery. In addition, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital has limited the number of support guests for delivering mothers to just one individual.

“Unfortunately, none of my family was able to be there, other than my husband, but it ultimately ended up being a really great blessing in disguise,” Hinnant said.

However, Hinnant was still able to FaceTime and talk with her family members.

“We're blessed with the sense that we do have modern things such as FaceTime and video recording where we can kind of communicate with people who aren't able to be in the hospital,” Eldredge said.

As she navigates motherhood, Hinnant had some advice for expecting moms during the outbreak.

“I had, of course, a lot of anxiety just wondering when and where and how everything was going to happen, but once it did happen, and once we were in the hospital I felt completely at ease,” she said. “I honestly wasn't even considering the pandemic anymore.”

For more information about what Sentara Martha Jefferson is doing specifically for its expecting mothers, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.