Delta Dental provides $3M to VA dentists for PPE

Roanoke-based Delta Dental is providing $3 million to dentists across the commonwealth to help them reopen their offices.

The grant funding will be distributed among 4,500 dental offices across Virginia.

It aims to help dentists purchase personal protective equipment after so many donated their supplies to front-line workers during this coronavirus pandemic.

“We know that dentists will do the right thing in terms of implementing new PPE procedures and safety protocols and we think this is an opportunity for them to just accelerate their reopening and get people back into their offices," said Frank Lucia, Delta Dental's CEO.

In late March, Delta Dental also donated $1 million to Virginia non-profits helping people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

