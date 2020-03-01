Democratic candidates canvass throughout Virginia ahead of Super Tuesday

Folks are heading to the polls this Tuesday for the Virginia Democratic primary. So candidates have been canvassing this weekend all over the state.

Another candidate dropping out of the presidential race. Pete Buttigieg announced Sunday he was ending his campaign. But earlier in the day, Parkland, Florida Mayor Christine Hunschofsky came to Roanoke Sunday to endorse him.

"I think it's really important that every community comes on board. This is one of the communities I came to today to make sure that everybody gets out and votes," Mayor Hunschofsky said.

Roanoke Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb also showed up at the campaign office

to encourage people to vote.

"Your vote is your voice, each of us has a vote, and that vote represents who we are, and that vote represents democracy," Vice-Mayor Cobb said.

"I am proud of the votes we earned, and I am determined to earn every vote on the road ahead," Buttigieg said over the weekend.

These supporters are out fighting for their candidates following Joe Biden's primary win in South Carolina.

"We need real changes right now," Biden said at a rally.

Biden was visiting Selma, Alabama Sunday morning and ended his day in Norfolk with Senator Tim Kaine.

Amy Klobuchar was also in the commonwealth this weekend.

"I think having a candidate that brings people with her instead of shutting the out is key in a state like Virginia," she said.

Senator Bernie Sanders visited Virginia Beach Saturday following the primary results.

He said at a rally, "We are here tonight because we are determined that Donald Trump will be a one term president."

Bloomberg spoke to church members in Selma Sunday, after a rally the night before in Northern Virginia and in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"We need someone who is ready to be commander in chief, not college-debater in chief," Bloomberg said.

Meanwhile, back here in our hometowns, local delegate Sam Rasoul showed his support for Elizabeth Warren.

"When she talks about what she's going to do for communities of color?

She has a plan for that!" he said to a crowd of Warren supporters.

"Get involved, Super Tuesday's three days away," Warren said over the weekend.

A countdown many candidates are keeping a close eye on.