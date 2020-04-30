Democratic committee to choose Roanoke City Council nominees this weekend

When Democrats running for Roanoke City Council kicked off their campaigns, they were planning to go door-to-door, and organize political events that would bring people together.

Then COVID-19 arrived to shake things up.

With social distancing and stay-at-home orders in place, they've taken their campaigns online. And they've met in two virtual forums.

There are five candidates vying for three seats on city council.

Trish White-Boyd is a small business owner and the only council incumbent running for re-election.

"We've got to make some tough decisions," she told WDBJ7. "We're already making tough decisions, but I think my experience and keeping that continuity, I think, is going to aid in that recovery."

Peter Volosin is a former congressional candidate and an urban planner.

"I'm incredibly passionate about Roanoke and I've always wanted to see it succeed," he said. "I think now is the time we need some fresh eyes on what we're doing, some fresh leadership, but we also need some experienced leadership and I think that's me."

Luke Priddy serves as Chief of Staff for Virginia Senator John Edwards.

"I decided to run because I wanted to see a younger voice on council," Priddy said in an interview. "I believe that our city population has been growing with a younger population... They seek a voice that reflects their values. And I'm hoping to provide that."

Stephanie Moon was an Roanoke City employee for 42 years, and City Clerk for more than a dozen before her retirement.

"With my years of experience in being there, I already have an idea as to what is going on," Moon said. "And you don't have to bring me up to speed."

Robert Jeffrey is an entrepreneur and the publisher of VA Colors Magazine.

"We have issues, don't get me wrong," Jeffrey said. "We have issues, but we have a great promise of growth in our city. And I would like to help the city."

Instead of the firehouse primary that was originally planned, about 75 members of the Roanoke City Democratic Committee will decide the nominations on Saturday.

They will have ten hours to cast virtual ballots online.