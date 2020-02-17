Demolition begins at Fallon Park Elementary School

Demolition has begun on Fallon Park Elementary School in Roanoke.

In mid December, students and staff moved into Phase two of the new elementary school. Demolishing the old school is to make room for phase 3 of the school.

While the principal of the school says seeing the school come down is bittersweet, she's excited about the progress and for her kids.

"I think it's going to be bittersweet for them tomorrow too when they come in to see the progress that's been made but as construction companies come in and out and working they've been out when they come out for recess and inquiring minds want to know what's going on, so I think it's just going to be another learning opportunity," said Nikki Mitchem, principal of Fallon Park Elementary.

The entire project should be complete by the beginning of the new school year.

