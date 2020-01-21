Demolition begins at Jefferson Mills

A part of the Town of Pulaski’s history is being torn down.

Demolition has begun at the Jefferson Mills factory, which has been more recently known as Jefferson Yarns.

The factory specialized in making high-end thread for silk liners in suits and women’s slips

Town Manager Shawn Utt said the original building dates back to about the 1930s, and that the building was in disrepair and had to come down.

Jefferson Mills was auctioned off to SHAW Development.

“The downturn of the economy, textiles are a dying breed right now and we were victim to that many times,” Utt said. “The harshest thing is the generations that have worked here. The hope is for the generations to come to have jobs still in the community.”

WDBJ7 is waiting to learn what will take its place.

