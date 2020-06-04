Demolition begins on Blue Ridge Hotel and Conference Center

There's nothing pretty about a construction site, especially when demolition is only a few days in and there have been some road blocks.

"It's been tricky to manage all the other projects we have going on, on top of this project, and then you throw COVID-19 in, we're thankful to keep this project on track, on schedule, and potentially ahead of schedule," said Shawn Huffines with Blue Ridge Multi Family. Huffines is the project manager for the new apartment complex that will be built where the old Blue Ridge Hotel and Conference Center stood.

The pretty part comes later; right now, it only exists on paper.

"So the renderings we got last night, and they have come a long way since day one. We were shocked when we got them though; they looked great," said Huffines.

This is the first property Blue Ridge Multi Family, a company based out of Greensboro, has developed in Roanoke.

Once finished, which could be anywhere from a year and a half to two years, it will be one of the larger apartment complexes in the area with 346 units.

And once it's done, you'll still be able to recognize one iconic part of the old hotel and conference center.

"The two towers are staying. It's 320 hotel rooms. Once trimmed down it will be roughly 130 apartments so we are in the process of the demolition phases of that as well," said Huffines.

There is still one more permit needed, a civil permit. But according to Huffines, getting permitting has not been a challenge so far.

