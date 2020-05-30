Demonstrators line downtown Roanoke streets Saturday after death of George Floyd

Hundreds of people gathered for a march in downtown Roanoke Saturday in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

An organized protest was held in Washington Park that was followed after by a march downtown.

One person was detained and is in custody for crossing a police line and leaving an official's car damaged. According to Roanoke PD, pepper spray was used during the demonstrations Saturday. Tear gas has not been deployed.

A group made their way down Campbell Avenue to the police station as they were shadowed by State Police and Roanoke Police officers lining the streets.

Stay with WDBJ7 for developments.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

