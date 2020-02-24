Dems hold lead in new Roanoke College poll

A new Roanoke College Poll is providing a snapshot of the presidential race in Virginia.

In head-to-head match-ups, each of the Democratic candidates leads President Trump by several percentage points.

And Poll Director Harry Wilson says that's not a big surprise.

"Given what we saw in Virginia in 2016, and that President Trump's numbers have varied very little over his term in office, that's not really surprising to me," Wilson said Monday morning.

More interesting perhaps is the fact the Democrats' favorability ratings weren't much higher than President Trump's.

And Wilson notes we're still in the early innings of the presidential campaign.