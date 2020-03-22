Department of Defense contractor dies after testing positive for COVID-19

According to a statement Sunday, the United States Department of Defense announced the death of a Crystal City-based contractor who worked at the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The victim died March 21 after previously testing positive for the coronavirus and receiving medical treatment at a hospital. The workspaces within the DSCA where they worked have been cleaned following CDC guidance and co-workers have been teleworking.

The United States Department of Defense offered its condolences to his family, friends and co-workers while thanking medical professionals who worked with this case.

"The Department remains committed to protecting our service members, their families, and our civilian co-workers," the DOD said in their statement.

