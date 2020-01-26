Department of Health investigating three VA cases of coronavirus; two in Central VA

According to the Virginia Department of Health, three people in the state currently meet the clinical and epidemiologic criteria for the strand of 2019-nCoV (coronavirus).

The number is broken down into two from the central area of the state, and one from Northern Virginia. Beginning Jan. 27, updates regarding these patients and any new developments of any other cases will be posted to the VDH novel coronavirus webpage. The site provides pertinent information about the outbreak and resources for healthcare providers.

Public health officials are also closely monitoring anyone who has been in direct contact with these patients to prevent the spread of illness.

The 2019-nCoV strand coronavirus is a respiratory illness that ranges in symptoms from mild such as fever, cough and trouble breathing to severe illness, including a few deaths. Scientists and public health officials are working to learn how easily it spreads. Similar viruses that cause Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) are mainly contracted through close contact or respiratory droplets from an infected cough or sneeze.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.