Deputies deliver stuffed animals to seniors

Campbell County Sheriff's deputies have been making the rounds, donating stuffed animals to residents of nursing homes.

One of those homes is Autumn Care of Altavista, where deputies worked with Altavista Police to visit room-to-room to hand-deliver stuffed toys.

In a statement, Autumn Care said, "Thank you to all of our county's law enforcement representatives for taking the time to recognize our valuable seniors and making them feel appreciated!"

In response, deputies said, "Thank you to the residents and staff of Autumn Care of Altavista for allowing our deputies the opportunity to spend quality time with you last week."