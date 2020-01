Law Enforcement is investigating a robbery at the Grenta Food Lion.

According to Robyn Hamlett, her son, Eric Hamlett was working the cash register when a man in a hoodie approached the register with a gun, demanding money.

Hamlett then emptied the register and gave the robber the money and 911 was called.

Gretna Police Department and Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office are on the scene conducting the investigation.